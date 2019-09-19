Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.34 N/A -0.87 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 9.14 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. From a competition point of view, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta which is 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 116.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 190.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.