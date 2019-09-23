Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.74 N/A -0.87 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.12% and an $7 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.