Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.87 N/A -0.87 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.99 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Risk & Volatility

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. From a competition point of view, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 653.01% for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $25. Competitively the average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, which is potential 143.49% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.