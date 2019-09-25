Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.75 N/A -0.87 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.83 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 122.22% and an $7 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 50.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4% are Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -57.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.