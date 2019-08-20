Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.24 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 669.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.