Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.14 N/A -0.87 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival MannKind Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 678.82%. MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.33 consensus price target and a 220.19% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.