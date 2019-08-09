Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.53 N/A -0.87 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 630.99% and an $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Immune Design Corp.’s consensus price target is $5.93, while its potential upside is 1.37%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immune Design Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 59.09% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Immune Design Corp. has 1.35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Immune Design Corp.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.