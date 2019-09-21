Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.5 while its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 125.81% at a $7 average price target. Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $96, with potential upside of 75.57%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 99.2% respectively. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.