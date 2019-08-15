Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.74 N/A -0.87 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.95 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 657.58%. Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential downside of -14.47%. Based on the data given earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.2% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.