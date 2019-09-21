Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.34 shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 125.81% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.