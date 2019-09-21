Comparing of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 125.81% at a $7 consensus price target. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 252.11% and its consensus price target is $5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.2% and 92.4%. About 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.