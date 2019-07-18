Comparing of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.94 N/A -2.80 0.00

Demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk & Volatility

Oragenics Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc. has 3.1 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Oragenics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

NanoString Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a -8.20% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 80.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend while NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.