Comparing of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 41.09 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oragenics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.52 beta indicates that Oragenics Inc. is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Oragenics Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.33 consensus price target and a 234.41% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.