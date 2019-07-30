Comparing of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We are contrasting Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oragenics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -255.8% -93.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

A 1.56 beta indicates that Oragenics Inc. is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.44 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 18.8 and 18.8 respectively. Its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oragenics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 52.1%. 0.9% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.48% -8.99% -45.82% -51.24% -59.36% -43.22% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 5 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.