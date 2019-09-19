Comparing of Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 63.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oragenics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 23.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was more bearish than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.