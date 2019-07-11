Comparing of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

We will be comparing the differences between Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 53 5.07 N/A 2.68 20.39 Rapid7 Inc. 48 11.81 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oracle Corporation and Rapid7 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Oracle Corporation has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and Rapid7 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Oracle Corporation’s downside potential is -5.22% at a $56.86 consensus target price. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential downside is -12.76% and its consensus target price is $54.71. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Oracle Corporation is looking more favorable than Rapid7 Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oracle Corporation and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 89.9% respectively. Oracle Corporation’s share held by insiders are 33.3%. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84% Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats Rapid7 Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.