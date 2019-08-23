Comparing of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.49 N/A 2.90 19.39 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.80 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oracle Corporation and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Oracle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oracle Corporation and Brightcove Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.90% for Oracle Corporation with consensus target price of $56.86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Oracle Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Oracle Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Brightcove Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.