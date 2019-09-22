Comparing of Oracle Corporation (ORCL) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

As Application Software companies, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Corporation 54 4.51 N/A 2.90 19.39 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.59 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oracle Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oracle Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Oracle Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oracle Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Corporation 0 8 4 2.33 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$59.42 is Oracle Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oracle Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 0.7%. 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Oracle Corporation had bullish trend while Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Oracle Corporation beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.