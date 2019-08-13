Comparing of Opus Bank (OPB) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are two firms in the Money Center Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 3.45 N/A 0.75 29.84 First Republic Bank 100 5.08 N/A 4.97 19.98

Table 1 highlights Opus Bank and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Republic Bank is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Opus Bank has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Opus Bank and First Republic Bank’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4% First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Opus Bank has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Republic Bank has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Opus Bank and First Republic Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00 First Republic Bank 0 2 1 2.33

First Republic Bank on the other hand boasts of a $105.33 consensus target price and a 11.54% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opus Bank and First Republic Bank are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Opus Bank shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of First Republic Bank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4% First Republic Bank 1.03% 0.44% -3.68% 2.38% 0.63% 14.34%

For the past year Opus Bank was more bullish than First Republic Bank.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors First Republic Bank beats Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.