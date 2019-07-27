Comparing of Opus Bank (OPB) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

This is a contrast between Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Money Center Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank 21 3.63 N/A 1.25 16.77 Bank of Montreal 76 0.00 N/A 6.69 11.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opus Bank and Bank of Montreal. Bank of Montreal appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Opus Bank’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Bank of Montreal.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 0.00% 3.7% 0.5% Bank of Montreal 0.00% 14.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Montreal’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Opus Bank and Bank of Montreal Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of Montreal 1 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opus Bank and Bank of Montreal are owned by institutional investors at 97.7% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Opus Bank shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Bank of Montreal’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opus Bank -3.18% -0.47% -3.72% 1.5% -26.35% 7.15% Bank of Montreal -1.43% -0.39% 4.3% 3.01% -2.37% 17.95%

For the past year Opus Bank’s stock price has smaller growth than Bank of Montreal.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats on 8 of the 10 factors Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.