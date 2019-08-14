Comparing of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 1.18 N/A 0.80 4.33 Shore Bancshares Inc. 16 3.30 N/A 1.22 13.48

Table 1 highlights OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Shore Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Shore Bancshares Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9% Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.21 beta indicates that OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OptimumBank Holdings Inc. and Shore Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 66.8% respectively. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.72%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16% Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.36% 0.92% 5.47% 6.49% -14.23% 12.79%

For the past year OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Shore Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Shore Bancshares Inc. beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.