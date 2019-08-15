Comparing of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

This is a contrast between OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx Corporation 14 8.27 N/A 0.03 457.27 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.12 N/A 1.21 21.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OptimizeRx Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. OptimizeRx Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Computer Programs and Systems Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has OptimizeRx Corporation and Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Competitively, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OptimizeRx Corporation. Its rival Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. OptimizeRx Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OptimizeRx Corporation and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is $35, which is potential 62.64% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares and 88.4% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83%

For the past year OptimizeRx Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors OptimizeRx Corporation beats Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.