Comparing of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.17 N/A -0.33 0.00 Personalis Inc. 21 10.55 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. OPKO Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has stronger performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.