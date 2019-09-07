Comparing of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.23 N/A -0.33 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OPKO Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OPKO Health Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.