Comparing of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

We will be comparing the differences between OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.25 N/A -0.33 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.17 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 75.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OPKO Health Inc. Its rival Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 22.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares and 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. 5.5% are OPKO Health Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.