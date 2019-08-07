Comparing of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

We will be comparing the differences between OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.22 N/A -0.33 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 98.12 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OPKO Health Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OPKO Health Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

OPKO Health Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BioPharmX Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OPKO Health Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 16.1%. About 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year OPKO Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioPharmX Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.