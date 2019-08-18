Comparing of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We are contrasting Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 8.26% stronger performance.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.