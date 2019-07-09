Comparing of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.93 N/A -7.00 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 389.19 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Volatility and Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 13.8% respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.