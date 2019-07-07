Comparing of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Since Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 3.04 N/A -7.00 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.7% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.65% 1.3% -15.53% -26.27% -31.08% -13.77% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.77% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.7% stronger performance.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.