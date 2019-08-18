Comparing of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

We are comparing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.76 N/A -3.77 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 40 82.82 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 46.2% respectively. 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.