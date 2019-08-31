Comparing of Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) and Its Competitors

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ophthotech Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ophthotech Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ophthotech Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ophthotech Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

Dividends

Ophthotech Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Ophthotech Corporation’s rivals beat Ophthotech Corporation.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.