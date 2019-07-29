Comparing of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Both OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen Inc. 1 2.08 N/A -2.32 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 97 28.94 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of OpGen Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen Inc. 0.00% -232.1% -119.1% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Volatility and Risk

OpGen Inc.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Exact Sciences Corporation’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OpGen Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation has 8.4 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OpGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for OpGen Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of OpGen Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 1,530.43%. Exact Sciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $109.5 consensus price target and a -7.14% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that OpGen Inc. looks more robust than Exact Sciences Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both OpGen Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 87.4% respectively. 0.2% are OpGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OpGen Inc. -19.61% -28.04% -70.5% -69.17% -76.7% -68.46% Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14%

For the past year OpGen Inc. had bearish trend while Exact Sciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Exact Sciences Corporation beats OpGen Inc.

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the healthcare industry worldwide. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The companyÂ’s products include QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked in vitro diagnostic tests designed to identify antimicrobial resistant pathogens, as well as XpressFISH diagnostic test products for the identification of various infectious pathogens. It also provides Acuitas MDRO Gene Test, Acuitas CR Elite Test, and Acuitas Resistome Test that are CLIA lab-based tests, which provide a profile of MDRO resistant genes for surveillance and response to outbreaks. In addition, the company offers Acuitas Lighthouse bioinformatics systems, which are cloud-based HIPAA compliant bioinformatics offerings that combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. Further, it engages in the development of Acuitas Rapid Test designed to detect the primary resistome profiles of gram negative organisms. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation to commercialize its genome mapping technology for mapping, assembly, and analysis of human DNA. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.