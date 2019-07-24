Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.39% and 21.5%. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.31%. Competitively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.19% 0.97% 3.48% 0% 1.26% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.