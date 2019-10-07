Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPESU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 54.98% of Capitol Investment Corp. IV shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.