Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

This is a contrast between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and Yatra Online Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. shares. Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 7.71%. Comparatively, 25.34% are Yatra Online Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.