Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 6.77%. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.4% 1.32% 0% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.