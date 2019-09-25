Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Both Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Opes Acquisition Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.64% and 6.77%. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.4%
|1.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.