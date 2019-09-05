Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.78 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 27.3% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has 4.23% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.