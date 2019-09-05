Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.78
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Opes Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 27.3% respectively. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.14% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has 4.23% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Opes Acquisition Corp.
