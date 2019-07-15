Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Opes Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.