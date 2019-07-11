Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

We are contrasting Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|812.50
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.39%
|1.19%
|3.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.51%
|-0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
