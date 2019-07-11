Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

We are contrasting Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 812.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.64% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 3.02% 0% 0% 3.02% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.51% -0.2% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III