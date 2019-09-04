Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 36.3% respectively. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
