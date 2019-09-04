Comparing of Opes Acquisition Corp. (OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Opes Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Opes Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.64% and 36.3% respectively. 7.71% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Opes Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Opes Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.