Comparing of Opera Limited (OPRA) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) and VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera Limited 10 7.01 N/A 0.31 36.50 VeriSign Inc. 199 18.28 N/A 7.14 29.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Opera Limited and VeriSign Inc. VeriSign Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Opera Limited. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Opera Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Opera Limited and VeriSign Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera Limited 0.00% 4.6% 4.3% VeriSign Inc. 0.00% -41.8% 30.5%

Liquidity

Opera Limited’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, VeriSign Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Opera Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VeriSign Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Opera Limited and VeriSign Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera Limited 0 0 1 3.00 VeriSign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Opera Limited is $14.5, with potential upside of 11.54%. Competitively VeriSign Inc. has a consensus target price of $210, with potential upside of 11.15%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Opera Limited is looking more favorable than VeriSign Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.8% of Opera Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.8% of VeriSign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 61.74% are Opera Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of VeriSign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opera Limited 2.71% 9.45% 13.39% 40.12% -5.5% 104.14% VeriSign Inc. -2.65% -0.09% 8.56% 25.46% 45.15% 42.35%

For the past year Opera Limited has stronger performance than VeriSign Inc.

Summary

Opera Limited beats VeriSign Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Opera Limited, through with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC browsers worldwide. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for .gov, .jobs, .edu, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services consisting of distributed denial of service protection services, Verisign iDefense security intelligence services, and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies, as well as governmental and quasi-governmental organizations through direct sales and indirect channels. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.