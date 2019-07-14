Comparing of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 38 3.97 N/A 1.02 39.22 Proofpoint Inc. 114 9.20 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Proofpoint Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -26.3% -10.2%

Volatility & Risk

Open Text Corporation has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proofpoint Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Open Text Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Open Text Corporation and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Proofpoint Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $127.57 consensus price target and a 1.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Open Text Corporation and Proofpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 95.4%. About 2.3% of Open Text Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% Proofpoint Inc. -0.45% -2.68% 0.56% 33.97% -2.64% 42.72%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has weaker performance than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.