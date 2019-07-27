Comparing of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 4.14 N/A 1.02 39.22 MobileIron Inc. 5 3.88 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Open Text Corporation and MobileIron Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.52 beta means Open Text Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Open Text Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. Competitively, MobileIron Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48% MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44%

For the past year Open Text Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats MobileIron Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.