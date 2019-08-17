Comparing of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 3.62 N/A 1.02 41.88 LogMeIn Inc. 79 2.72 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 highlights Open Text Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Open Text Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Open Text Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Open Text Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.54 beta indicates that Open Text Corporation is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, LogMeIn Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Open Text Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Open Text Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

LogMeIn Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81 consensus target price and a 18.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares. Comparatively, LogMeIn Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Open Text Corporation had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats LogMeIn Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.