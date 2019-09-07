Comparing of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 40 3.90 N/A 1.02 41.88 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.53 N/A -138.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Open Text Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.54 beta means Open Text Corporation’s volatility is 46.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation. Its rival Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Open Text Corporation and Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 0.7% respectively. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81%

For the past year Open Text Corporation has 30.77% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.