Comparing of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Both Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text Corporation 39 3.65 N/A 1.02 41.88 Aware Inc. 3 3.67 N/A 0.09 31.44

Demonstrates Open Text Corporation and Aware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Aware Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Open Text Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Open Text Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Aware Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Open Text Corporation and Aware Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Open Text Corporation has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aware Inc. has a -0.23 beta which is 123.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Open Text Corporation. Its rival Aware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.7 and 14.7 respectively. Aware Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Open Text Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Open Text Corporation shares and 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares. 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Aware Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year Open Text Corporation had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Open Text Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aware Inc.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.