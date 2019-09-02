Comparing of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Since OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 46 21.49 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3. Competitively, PagerDuty Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PagerDuty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSpan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

OneSpan Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 44.44% for OneSpan Inc. with average price target of $19.5. PagerDuty Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42.5 average price target and a 8.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than PagerDuty Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OneSpan Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68% and 34.7%. Insiders held 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares. Comparatively, PagerDuty Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. was less bullish than PagerDuty Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.