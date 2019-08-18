Comparing of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.45 N/A -0.17 0.00 Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of OneSpan Inc. and Model N Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OneSpan Inc. and Model N Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Risk and Volatility

OneSpan Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Model N Inc. on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$19.67 is OneSpan Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 46.25%. On the other hand, Model N Inc.’s potential downside is -8.26% and its consensus target price is $24. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OneSpan Inc. and Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 79.7% respectively. OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year OneSpan Inc. has weaker performance than Model N Inc.

Summary

OneSpan Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.