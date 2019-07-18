Comparing of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Its Competitors

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OneSpan Inc. has 67.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 16.5% of OneSpan Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has OneSpan Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.40% -1.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing OneSpan Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for OneSpan Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

With average target price of $20, OneSpan Inc. has a potential upside of 26.02%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.60%. Based on the data shown earlier, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of OneSpan Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

OneSpan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OneSpan Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.1 shows that OneSpan Inc. is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, OneSpan Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

OneSpan Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

OneSpan Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.