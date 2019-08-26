Comparing of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.11 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OneSpan Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.12. Ideanomics Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OneSpan Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OneSpan Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.77% and an $19.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year OneSpan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.